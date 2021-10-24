UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. UDR has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.440-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.790-$1.830 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

