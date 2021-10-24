Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $433.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $470.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.53. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 61.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

