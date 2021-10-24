Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $490.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.43.

ULTA opened at $371.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.53. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

