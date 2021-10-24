Unicly Genesis Collection Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,099.11 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $114,099.11 and approximately $503.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00071304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,999.87 or 1.00042523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.45 or 0.06659323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

