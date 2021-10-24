UniLend Price Down 5.4% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001721 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00203849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

