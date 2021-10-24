Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $245.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.06. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $239.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,214,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $708,555,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

