Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $245.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.
UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.06. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $239.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,214,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $708,555,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.