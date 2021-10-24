United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $176,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance stock opened at $204.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $209.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

