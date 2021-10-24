United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $282.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $200.15 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.48.

