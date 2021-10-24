United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $374,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

VLUE stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52.

