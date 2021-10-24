United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $443,000 Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after buying an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 833,370 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,093 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $21,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

