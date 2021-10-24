United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $345.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

