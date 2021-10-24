United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares in the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.