United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

