UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $449.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $449.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

