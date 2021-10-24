Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

UROY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.62 million and a PE ratio of -560.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $147,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.