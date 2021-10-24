US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

