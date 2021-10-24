Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $3,303,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $126.80 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

