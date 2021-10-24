Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,984 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

