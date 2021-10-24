Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $125.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 893.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.33 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

