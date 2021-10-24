V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.