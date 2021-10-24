VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

