Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.1% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

