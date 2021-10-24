Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 101,396 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 101,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Yelp worth $295,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 4,784.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 384,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,462 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 173,899 shares during the period. Islet Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 596,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 141,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Yelp by 21.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,132 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YELP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

