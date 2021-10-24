Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of Enstar Group worth $287,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.58.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%. The company had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

