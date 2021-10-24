Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.99% of Casella Waste Systems worth $292,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $83.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

