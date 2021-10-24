Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $284,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

