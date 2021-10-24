Vanguard Group Inc. Has $300.19 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of Altair Engineering worth $300,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -843.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $665,053.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $4,885,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

