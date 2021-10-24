Vanguard Group Inc. Has $303.10 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $303,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,803.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 81,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

COLM opened at $99.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

