Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Kennametal worth $289,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000.

Shares of KMT opened at $38.49 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

