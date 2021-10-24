Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Lowered by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day moving average is $247.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $195.75 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

