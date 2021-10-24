Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Financial Contrast

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vasamed alerts:

This table compares Vasamed and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetVivo $10,000.00 2,412.00 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

Vasamed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetVivo.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vasamed has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasamed and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.00%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Vasamed.

Summary

PetVivo beats Vasamed on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasamed Company Profile

Väsamed, Inc. designs, licenses, manufactures and distributes a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. It offers products and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health such as SensiLase PAD-IQ Studycast System, and Wound Imaging and SmartDraw. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasamed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasamed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.