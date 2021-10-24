Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $55.05 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

