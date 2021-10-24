Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

