Verso 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,279.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $75,279.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,491.34 or 0.99742597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.78 or 0.06624812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars.

