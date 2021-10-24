Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Versus Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

