Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). Veru reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth about $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Veru by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

VERU traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 403,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a P/E ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

