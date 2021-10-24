VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

