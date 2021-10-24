Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

