Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,100 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

