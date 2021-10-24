Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 14,000 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

