Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

