Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EQT were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EQT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 133,902 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

