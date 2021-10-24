Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 55.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SSP opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.09.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

