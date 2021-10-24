Vistra (NYSE:VST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Vistra by 26.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $14,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

