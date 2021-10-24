Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 500.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

