Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,723 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.