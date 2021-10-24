VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli bought 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00.

Shares of VOXX opened at $10.82 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after buying an additional 73,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.