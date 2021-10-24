VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

VSEC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,608. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $632.41 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of VSE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

