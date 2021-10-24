Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.87

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 39039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMMVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander began coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

