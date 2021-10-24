Warberg Asset Management LLC Has $660,000 Stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

NEN stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

In other New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown purchased 2,500 shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

